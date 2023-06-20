WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into Wednesday night, Texoma will see a return of some small severe weather chances.

Most of Texoma has been issued a slight risk for severe weather during the day Wednesday and a marginal risk for the rest of the area.

Storms are expected to start sometime in the late afternoon and the early evening hours around 4 to 6 p.m., with them ending by the late evening hours between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The main concerns will be very large hailstones, damaging wind gusts, and the tornado threat is very low, but there is a small possibility for a couple of spinups.