WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into the day on Thursday, November 30, Texoma will see many rain chances throughout the area.

We currently are forecasting a 50 percent chance for you to see some rain as we head throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with a few rumbles of thunder expected to be in there as well.

We currently aren’t expected to see any severe storms with these rain chances, but we will keep monitoring to see if any of those chances change in the coming days.