WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Rain chances continue as we go into the late evening hours, with more on the way as we go into Wednesday morning.

Our next best chance for showers will begin in the hours just before sunrise and will continue into the midday hours Wednesday.

Forecast Model Rainfall Estimates form 6 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Thursday.

The best chances for rain will be in the central and eastern portions of the area. Most rainfall will be light to moderate, and thunderstorms are not expected. Accumulations will mostly be less than a half inch.

After a few cooler days, we will be back around 60 degrees for the weekend. Our next rain chance arrives early next week. There is a lot of variability on the timing of the precipitation, but it looks like we will have a great rain chance at some point between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.