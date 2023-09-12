WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading throughout this week and into the weekend, Texoma will continue to see good rain chances.

The best rain chances will come as we head into the day on Thursday, September 14, and into the morning hours of Friday, September 15.

Models are showing anywhere between an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain for some areas, with some local areas receiving upwards of two inches with heavier rainfall.

Temperatures will also be staying cool this week and weekend as highs remain in the low 80s to high 70s before warming up to the 90s by the start of next week.

7-day forecast for September 12, 2023