WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a good rainy night last night, Monday, October 24, 2023, Texoma will continue to see rain and thunderstorm chances as we head throughout this week, the weekend and even into next week.

We’ll see a little lull heading into tonight, but then rain chances will pick up heading into Wednesday morning and lingering into the afternoon hours. By Thursday afternoon, the rain chances should dissipate, and we’ll open up to mostly sunny skies before slight rain chances return on Friday afternoon and evening.

Heading into next week, we will see much cooler temperatures throughout the area as the highs will head down to the low 50s and even high 40s for some portions of the area.