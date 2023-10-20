WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain chances continue to look great for next week, with showers and storms back in the forecast along with cooler temperatures.

An approaching trough will lead to a closed, or cut-off, low to the southwest will help to increase ascent over the region.

This system will meet leftover moisture from Hurricane Norma in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and will lead to continued great rain chances across Texoma and surrounding regions.

Thunderstorms will be possible along with showers, but current trends point to only low possibilities of severe weather.

Heavy rain will be the biggest cause of concern. Although the rain is welcomed with the current drought, we will have to keep an eye out for flooding.

Additionally, 2-3″ of rain could occur across most of Texoma, and there is potential for a few areas to receive 4″ or more.