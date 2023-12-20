WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout tonight and into Thursday, December 21, Texoma will see a very small chance for an isolated shower, especially in the eastern half of the area, right around a 10 percent chance.

Throughout Thursday afternoon, though, most of the area will see a rain chance, around a 70 percent chance, and most of this rain will be on the lighter side as we are only expecting around half an inch for most of the area.

Some localized areas could receive heavier rainfall around an inch to an inch-and-a-quarter. The best rain chances then will come as we head into later in the day on Saturday and very early in the morning on Christmas Eve day.

7-day forecast for December 20, 2023