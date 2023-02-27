WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We have a couple of warmer days in the forecast before rain chances make a return to Texoma. We’ll have small rain chances across the southeastern portions of the area on Wednesday, but better rain chances return on Thursday.

With our Thursday chances, there is a chance for severe storms as this system moves through the region. Overall the higher chances for severe weather will be east of our portion of the region.

Map showing severe thunderstorm risks on Wednesday

Map showing severe thunderstorm risk on Thursday

Cooler temperatures also return to finish the week with highs back in the 50s and 60s.