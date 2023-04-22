WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is just enough moisture lifting in the atmosphere, with mostly stratus type clouds lingering, which will be contributing to rain showers in Texoma for the next couple of days until a brief visiting warm front will be the next contributor for more rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. The return of rain chances in Texoma is always a big deal!

Lake levels continue to remain low, while basic level water restrictions also continue as a result. So, what will this rain “event” be capable of producing for the area? In general, most of the area may see totals averaging in the low tenth’s of an inch. While others, that may be underneath a thunderstorm, will most likely see some much heavier rain.

As cooler air continues to filter in behind a passing cold front, temperatures will remain below average until the end of the week. Highs will hover in the 50’s and 60’s through Thursday until Friday reaches into the upper 70’s and low 80’s across the area. Overnight lows will mostly remain in the 40’s throughout the coming week.

Next weekend appears to be drier but comfortably cool, with high temperatures hovering near 70 degrees.