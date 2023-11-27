WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week, Texoma will see mostly sunny skies but that will change heading into Thursday, November 30, 2023.

A cold front will bring not only much cooler temperatures, as will see highs down into the low 50s on Friday, but on Thursday we are expecting some decent rain chances across the area. Most of the rain will start in the early morning hours and will last until around midnight to 1 a.m.

There will also be another chance for rain as we head into the start of the weekend on Saturday, however, those chances are much lower than on Thursday, 40 percent chance for Thursday and 20 percent for Saturday.