WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will be waking up to something they haven’t experienced lately and that is cold and rainy weather.

As we head into Thursday night, Texoma will see a low-pressure system move into the area along with a widespread cold front. This low will bring much cooler temperatures as we will see highs down into the 50s on Friday and 60s on Saturday before we move back up into the 70s by next week.

Highs in Texoma for Friday, October 28, 2022

This system also brings plenty of shower and thunderstorm chances especially as we head into the late hours of Thursday, October 27, and the early hours of Friday. There is a good possibility that parts of Texoma see some severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

Rainfall estimates in Texoma for October 27 and 28 Thunderstorm outlook for Thursday October 27 in Texoma.

The main concerns are going to be severe wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls, tornado risk is very low but not zero.

Friday we will see cloudy skies and much more widespread showers with a few rumbles of thunder and some brief lightning.

Stay weather-aware Thursday night and bundle up Texoma.