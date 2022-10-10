Rainfall totals for Texoma for the week of Oct. 10, 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Texoma saw some rain over the weekend and cool temperatures. The rain chances continue into this week but the cool temps have left the forecast.

Rain chances will persist as we head into the overnight hours tonight, Monday, October 10, 2022, into tomorrow for the whole day.

Rainfall estimates for Texoma for the week of October 10, 2022.

Texoma can expect mostly lighter rainfall except in a few isolated areas. The northwestern and westernmost counties should expect to see the majority of these heavier showers and possible thunderstorms. Areas could see rain totals anywhere from half an inch to up around a full inch in those aforementioned isolated heavy areas.

These showers will slightly alleviate the terrible allergy conditions we’ve been experiencing as the rain works to remove some allergens from the air and any plant life.

High temps for Texoma for the week of Oct. 10, 2022

The rest of the week Texoma will see clear to mostly clear skies and the temperatures will rise back up into the mid to high 80s.

