WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— After a couple of days of mostly cloudy and partly sunny skies, Texoma will finally see a return of rain chances heading into Sunday and Monday. Currently, both days are forecasted to have a 30% chance of rain as we see a low-pressure system bring in the first front on Sunday then getting wrap-around precipitation as the low moves eastward. We also currently have a slight risk for severe weather in our extreme eastern counties from the Storm Prediction Center, however, we will keep an eye on the models to see if these storms are going to form.

7-day forecast for November 16, 2023