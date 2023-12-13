WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Showers are making for a soggy start to the day Wednesday.

Along the western parts of Texoma, temperatures started average and about 15 degrees warmer than we had seen the past few days.

Rain chances will continue throughout the day, with the best chance of rain staying along the western parts of the area.

Thursday will continue to see the lingering showers and cloud coverage, with afternoon highs staying in the 50s for most of the region. Late Thursday and into the early morning hours, the low pressure system will start to gain some upper level support and begin moving off to the east taking the rain with it.

It will be colder for Friday evening, as the cold front finally pushes across the region.

The weekend and into next week, skies will clear up, and temperatures will slowly climb back up into the upper 50s and low 60s.