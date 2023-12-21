WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Increased cloud coverage throughout the Red River Valley kept temperatures warmer to start your Thursday.

More moisture from both the west and south are expected to move into the region throughout the afternoon and evening hours, increasing rain chances for most of Texoma. The best rain totals will likely be toward the southeastern parts of the area and closer to the I-35 corridor.

Friday, the clouds will break up just for a bit, allowing some return to partly cloudy skies; the breaks in the clouds will be short lived, as another system will move into the region from the west.

That upper level trough will increase rain chances again for the weekend, with the best timeframe for rain being in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

On Christmas Eve, clouds continue to break up across the area, with temperatures starting to drop going into late Sunday. Temperatures will drop back down into the lows 30s Sunday night, bringing a return to near normal temperatures just in time for Christmas.