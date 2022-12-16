DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.

Thursday will be sunny and cool during the day with a clear and cold night with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s.

“A sunny and cool day is in store today (Thursday) with highs mainly in the 50s, except for a few lower 60s in the south. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Texas is always full of surprises and Friday night some rain and even possible snow mix will be in the forecast late. “A mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning across Central Texas. With temperatures expected to be in the mid 30s, no accumulations or impacts are currently forecast,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

Cool weather is set to continue with below-normal temperatures into the weekend and early next week. “Cooler weather will continue through early next week across North and Central Texas with highs in the 40s and 50s. Low rain chances return mainly Sunday into Monday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

For the holiday season, it’s going to be cool with below-normal temps continuing. NWS Fort Worth said, “Slightly below normal precipitation is favored across the region. Hoping for a White Christmas? Never say never, but historically, the chance is pretty low!”