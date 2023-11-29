WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will finally see some rain chances back in the area heading throughout the day on Thursday, November 30.

The rain will start around 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and last pretty much the whole day, finally ending around 9 to 10 p.m., with thunderstorms peppered in throughout all the rain chances.

There is a marginal risk for these thunderstorms to become severe in the eastern half of the area, with chances for large hailstones and damaging wind gusts.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for November 30

The skies will clear out as we head into Friday and throughout the weekend.