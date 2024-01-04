WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain is likely across all of Texoma on Thursday night, Jan. 4, with a 100 percent chance of rain.

As of 5 p.m., rain has begun to move into our western counties, but most of the area will not see rain until closer to 8 to 9 p.m.

Eastern portions will see rain a bit later, but will likely arrive by midnight.

Rain won’t be very heavy, with totals likely staying around a quarter-inch.

More rain is in the forecast for the start of next week, along with a chance for a few snowflakes with no accumulation expected.

Expect to be windy next week with a stronger system moving.

Rain chances for January 4, 2024