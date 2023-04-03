WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, April 4, most of the area will see a Red Flag Warning from noon until 11 p.m. This will be due to warm temperatures, with low dewpoints and wind gusts continuing to be up around 30 mph and even some areas seeing 40 mph.

Map showing the Red Flag Warning tomorrow

Heading into Wednesday is when we will see much cooler temperatures returning to the area as the highs will go back to the mid and even low 60s throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances also return to the area as we head into Friday, Saturday, and then the start of next week.