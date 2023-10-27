TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — We know all too well how quickly the weather can change in Texoma, and cold days are coming out of the woods.

We had a cruel summer filled with record-hot days. Even the beginning of October felt like August, as we didn’t drop into the 40s until Friday the 13th, but our first freeze is coming just in time for Halloween to make us feel like we’ve gone back to December.

Currently, forecast lows to start the day will be down into the high 20s to low 30s. Daylight will only warm us back up into the low 50s for the afternoon.

We’ll be much colder than Halloween ’22 when temperatures stayed pretty close to average, but we won’t break the timeless record of 21 degrees that we set back in 1993.

Although we’ll start below freezing, don’t expect a winter wonderland. There’s no precipitation in the forecast at this time. Even in our wildest dreams, we can’t expect snow on the holiday, Wichita Falls has only recorded a trace of snow once back in 1991.

Grab at least a cardigan for this haunted Halloween. If you don’t like cold days, just shake it off, we’ll be back to warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

Personally, I love the cold days during this time of year. So we’ll call this Halloween (Michael’s Version). Are you ready for it?