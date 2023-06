WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading through the next couple of days, Texoma will continue to see scattered shower and thunderstorm chances.

The storm chances are more likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.

7 day forecast starting on June 6th, 2023

None of these showers are expected to be severe at this time, but that could change.

Temperatures will also be on the rise throughout this week as we will see highs back into the low to mid 90s through this weekend and even could see the low triple digits heading into next week.