TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — We are continuing an active January with several rain chances still in the forecast.

Several low-pressure systems will move across Texoma over the next couple of weeks, each bringing a chance for rain.

Our first system will arrive Thursday, bringing great rain chances across the area mainly Thursday night.

A few showers may hang around for very early Friday, but then we’ll have to wait until Monday for our next chance at precipitation.

The amount of rain from the second system on Monday is still uncertain, but it looks to be a more powerful system, bringing stronger wind gusts and much cooler air. This system could also bring a few snowflakes to a couple of spots early on Tuesday, but no accumulation is expected.

Another possible batch of cold air could move in towards the end of next week, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty on this one at this time. We’ll keep you posted.

7-day forecast for January 3