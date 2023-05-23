WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe storm chances return Tuesday night as a line of thunderstorms forms out to the west of our area sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and moves into our western counties by 9 p.m. to 10 pm.

Our main concerns will be large hailstones up to the size of quarters, damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, tornado threat remains low but there is a possibility of a couple of spin-ups touching down during the night.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Tuesday

We keep a severe storm risk heading into Wednesday we only have a marginal risk for the western counties.