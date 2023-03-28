WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday, March 29, will see a nice mild, mostly sunshine day return to Texoma, however, that will not last. As we head into Thursday, that’s when we see our next chance for some isolated showers and storms with the marginal risk that some of them could become severe.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk on Thursday

These storms are likely to start Thursday night with some activity lasting until the early morning hours of Friday. The main concerns will be some large hailstones, damaging wind gusts, and while the tornado threat is fairly low it is not zero. Heading into the weekend and into next week temperatures will continue to rise as well as see highs back into the low and even high 80s.