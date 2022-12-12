WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes for most of Texoma Monday night going into Tuesday.

Starting around 10 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, the western portions of Texoma could start to see severe weather that could include strong winds, hail and possibly tornadoes.

Severe weather for December 12, 2022. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Other areas of Texoma, including Wichita Falls, could start to see the same severe weather starting around 1 o’clock in the morning while the eastern part of Texoma will see severe weather around 5 a.m.

Storm timing for severe storms on December 12, 2022. Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, the risk for tornadoes in Texoma is low but still a possibility.

The main concern for this storm will be the strong winds that could reach gusts of up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Tornado risk for December 12, 2022. Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

A majority of the storm activity could happen while you are asleep so please stay weather aware through the night going into the early morning by downloading the Sky Team 3 and Texoma To Go apps.