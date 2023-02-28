WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain chances are making a return to Texoma, with severe storm chances returning with it.
Wednesday we’ll have very small rain chances in the southeastern portions of the area, but overall any severe weather threat will remain limited.
Thursday will see the return of better rain chances across the area. With scattered showers and storms back in the forecast, there will also be a chance for severe weather as storms progress to the east. Higher severe weather chances still look to be east of our portion of the region.
The best rain chances on Thursday will be in the afternoon, but we will likely have another chance for precipitation as we go into the night. Severe weather is not expected during the night.
Cooler temperatures return for the end of the week with highs back in the 50s and 60s.