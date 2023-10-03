WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading throughout Tuesday night, October 3, 2023, we will see a small chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

If any storms do pop up, there is a chance for them to become severe with a slight risk for the western counties and a marginal risk for the central portion of the area.

Heading into tomorrow late afternoon and evening, however, we will see showers and severe thunderstorms across much of the area. The main concerns for tomorrow will be very large hailstones and damaging wind gusts.

The tornado threat does remain low but isn’t zero heading throughout tomorrow.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Tuesday night, Oct. 3

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Wednesday, Oct. 4

Most of the area should see heavy rainfall upwards of 2 to 2.5 inches, however, some spots could see much lower rainfall around half an inch upwards of .75 inches.