WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Warmer temperatures, humid air, and storms are all in the forecast across Texoma.

We’ll have another warm day on Wednesday with highs in the 80s, and a bit more humidity as we get into the afternoon. The wind will continue to be breezy as well, gusting over 25mph.

Map showing tomorrow’s forecasted high temperatures

Our storm chances return as we go into Thursday. Isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but a line of storms will likely move in as we go into the night. Severe storms are possible throughout this timeframe.

Main concerns will be large to very large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. This will likely change some, so stay tuned for updates.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk on Thursday

After the storms pass, a cold front moves in. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures back to Texoma.