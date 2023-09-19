WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into Tuesday evening, September 19, 2023, Texoma will see a chance for some severe storms throughout the region.
The storms are expected to last until around 10 p.m. tonight or at the latest midnight.
Texoma is also under a slight risk throughout tonight with main concerns being large hailstones and damaging wind gusts, with a very small tornado threat. While minor, we can’t rule out a chance for a spin-up just yet.
Heading throughout the rest of the week, Texoma will continue to see small rain chances throughout the area, however, at this time no severe storms are expected.