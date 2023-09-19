WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into Tuesday evening, September 19, 2023, Texoma will see a chance for some severe storms throughout the region.

The storms are expected to last until around 10 p.m. tonight or at the latest midnight.

Texoma is also under a slight risk throughout tonight with main concerns being large hailstones and damaging wind gusts, with a very small tornado threat. While minor, we can’t rule out a chance for a spin-up just yet.

Map showing the slight risk for severe weather for Tuesday, Sept. 19

Heading throughout the rest of the week, Texoma will continue to see small rain chances throughout the area, however, at this time no severe storms are expected.