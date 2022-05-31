UPDATE: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:35 p.m.

The tornado warning issued in Tillman County has been canceled by the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Comanche, Cotton, and Tillman Counties in southwest Oklahoma until 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

Hazards include wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour and ping pong sized hail.

Flash flooding is occurring in parts of Jackson County and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma.

Travel is strongly discouraged in this area as we continue into the overnight hours.

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:20 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Tillman County in Oklahoma until 11:45 p.m. including Hollister and Loveland.

Residents of Hollister are advised to take cover now.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles southwest of Hollister, Oklahoma, moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said radar indicated a strong rotational area that likely means a tornado was on the ground for at least a moment in Tillman County.

Residents of Frederick have been warned by the National Weather Service of 80 mile per hour straight line winds. Flash Flooding is happening across Tillman County, making roads impassable according to reports.

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning for Comanche and Kiowa Counties in Oklahoma has been allowed to expire by the National Weather Service.

Severe weather warnings and watches remain in effect through most of the night and into the overnight hours across Texoma.





Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:45 p.m.

Texas Counties — Wilbarger County

— Wilbarger County Oklahoma Counties — Comanche, Jackson, Kiowa, and Tillman Counties

Hazards in this warning include golf ball sized hail and wind speeds gusting at or over 60 miles per hour.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said the storms are displaying an unpredictable pattern, with storms showing strong rotational areas at times and weakening shortly thereafter.

Bohling said some areas are showing signs of organization, leaving the severe weather threat active through Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 1

Texas Counties — Foard, Hardeman, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties

— Foard, Hardeman, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties Oklahoma Counties — Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Kiowa, and Tillman Counties

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:35 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued util 10:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa Counties.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said the trajectory of the storm capable of producing tornados has the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge, Medicine Park and the City of Lawton in its path.

Bohling said the storms continue to display unpredictable rotational areas and should be monitored by all in the counties warned for a tornado or thunderstorm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15 p.m.

Texas Counties — Foard, and Hardeman Counties

— Foard, and Hardeman Counties Oklahoma Counties — Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Kiowa, and Tillman Counties

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:15 p.m.

The Tornado Warning in Kiowa and Tillman Counties was canceled by the National Weather Service before it was set to expire at 10:15 p.m.

However, a new Tornado Warning has been issued for Comanche, Kiowa and Tillman Counties in southern Oklahoma. Included cities in the warning area are Cache and Indiahoma.

At 10:17 p.m., the National Weather Service issued the Tornado Warning, in effect until 10:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Indiahoma, moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.

Radar has indicated a rotational area in the storm capable of producing a tornado.

Meteorologist Noah Trombley said a slow-moving grass fire due to a lightning strike has been reported by a spotter in Tillman County.

Hail size is expected to be less than 0.75 inches. Half-dollar sized hail is being reported, per sources.

Bohling said the storms are continuing to attempt to organize, particularly near Wilbarger County.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said the storm system moving through northwest Texas and southwest Oklahoma is showing signs of weakening.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe weather is moving into the northern portion of Texoma for Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service until 10:15 p.m. for Kiowa and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma.

At 9:31 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Tipton, Oklahoma, moving northeast at 15 miles per hour.

Rotation is radar-indicated at this point in time.

The following severe weather watches and warnings are in effect in Texoma:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The following counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:45 p.m.