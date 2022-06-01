TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe thunderstorms are being warned in some Texoma counties on Wednesday, June 1.
UPDATE: 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 1
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northwestern Archer County and northeastern Baylor County at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m.
At 8:36 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located six miles west of Lake Diversion, moving southeast at 15 miles per hour.
60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail is expected.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was given for central Baylor County at 8:25 p.m. The warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m.
At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located five miles southwest of Lake Kemp, moving southeast at 15 miles per hour.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and half-dollar sized hail is expected. Damage to trees, vehicles and roofs is expected.
Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued shortly after 8 p.m. for northeastern Baylor County and southeastern Wilbarger County. That warning is in effect until 9 p.m.
At 8:09 p.m., a thunderstorm was located six miles south of Grayback, moving southeast at 15 mph. For that storm, 60 mph wind and half-dollar sized hail is expected.