WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading throughout this week we see temperatures rising pretty quickly as by Wednesday we are back into the low 80s.

Map showing the high temperatures for tomorrow

Thursday sees our next chance for severe weather as most of the area is already in a slight risk. As a cold front moves in and storms form along the front, we have a chance to see severe storms with all of the hazards possible. This includes large hailstones, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk on Thursday

After the front has passed we will see temperatures slowly decrease as we are back into the 60s by Friday and only the low 70s on Saturday.