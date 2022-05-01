TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe thunderstorms are possible across Texoma as we begin the month of May.

A slight risk for severe weather across most of the area is expected Sunday evening, with strong wind gusts and large to very large hail. An isolated tornado is possible.

The timing for weather is expected to be from around 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Severe weather outlook, Sunday, May 1

With the way Sunday’s storms are setting in, rain chances may have dropped for parts of the area.

The weather on Monday is dependent on how the environment sets up after storms come through Sunday night. Usually, that weakens the chances for the environment to “recover” in a way for storms to occur, and models have it recovering.

Models aren’t always right, but models have it recovering at the time of writing. Our weather team will reevaluate Monday morning, but threats are expected in the north part of Texoma. Any storms that do initiate and develop in the region could be capable of wind, hail and tornados.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) put an Enhanced Risk on their extended outlook for parts of the area on Wednesday, May 4. It’s not a perfect setup for severe weather, but it’s the closest the area’s seen in some time.

The area of the Enhanced Risk could shift more to the east by Wednesday, but it’s too soon to predict that likelihood.

Monday, May 2, weather outlook Wednesday, May 4, weather outlook

