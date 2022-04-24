TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Storms are expected to stick around Texoma on Sunday, April 24. Find the latest information here.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for Clay, Jack, Montague and Young Counties in Texas, as well as Jefferson County in Oklahoma.
Archer, Clay, Montague and Wichita Counties in Texas have been issued a moderate flood watch for portions of the day. Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson and Stephens Counties in Oklahoma also have moderate flood watches issued.
