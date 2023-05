WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into tomorrow, the severe weather threat for parts of Texoma has significantly increased. The Storm Prediction Center has given the northern part of our area a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, with a marginal for a good portion of the rest of the area. Our main concerns are going to be large hailstones, damaging wind gusts, and tornado is low but a tornado or two is possible.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for tomorrow