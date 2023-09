WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— There is a chance for some severe weather as we head into the early evening hours of Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The storms could start here soon in the early evening and they are likely to last until the late evening and early overnight hours. Our main concerns will be large hailstones and damaging wind gusts.

The tornado threat remains very low but there is a possibility for a couple of spin-ups to touch down as we head throughout the evening.