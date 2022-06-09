TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe thunderstorms are moving into the northern parts of Texoma Thursday, June 9, into early Friday, June 10.
Several counties in Texoma are in severe thunderstorm warnings until early Friday morning.
Update: 12:40 a.m., Friday, June 10
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties until 1:15 a.m. Oklahoma Counties in this warning are: Cotton, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman. Texas Counties in this warning are: northwestern Wichita and central Wilbarger.
At 12:33 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cooperton to 6 miles east of Mountain Park to 3 miles west of Frederick to 4 miles southeast of Odell, moving east at 50 mph.
Radar indicated hazards are wind gusts up to 70 mph. Penny sized hail is possible.
Update: 12:20 a.m., Friday, June 10
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties until 1 a.m. Oklahoma Counties in this warning are: Comanche, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Harmon. Texas Counties in this warning are: northwestern Wilbarger and Hardeman.
At 12:08 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Hobart to near Tom Steed Reservoir to near Friendship to 3 miles west of Olustee to 5 miles southwest of Eldorado to near Goodlett, moving east at 60 mph.
Radar indicated hazards are wind gusts up to 70 mph. Penny sized hail is possible.
At 11:35 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Childress County until 12:30 a.m. 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible.
At 11:35 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Cottle County until 12:30 a.m. 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail are possible.
At 11:30 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hardeman County until 12:15 a.m. 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail are possible.
At 11:30 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Harmon County until 12:15 a.m. 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail are possible.
At 11:30 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jackson County until 12:15 a.m. 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail are possible.
At 11:24 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kiowa County in Oklahoma until 12:15 p.m. 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail are possible.