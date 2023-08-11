WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A strong storm created very high winds that damaged buildings, trees and power lines along parts of Wichita Falls.
The storm blew through the Wichita Falls area around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023.
According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers have called in extra officers to patrol areas of power outages and check for more damage.
The WFPD is asking the public to be aware of possible downed wires and debris on the roadways while they drive through the city.
The National Weather Service confirmed the extreme wind was caused by a downburst with straight-line winds.
The main area of damage is along Seymour Highway, with the Rio Vista Plaza at the intersection of Loop 11 having multiple businesses almost completely destroyed.
On the scene, Little Caesars Pizza and Sun Loans were severely damaged, and the front of Pueblo Boxing looked to have been blown inward.
Power outages are being reported all across Texoma. To check the status for your area, you can look at the Oncor Power Outage Map here.
According to the map, over 8,000 people are without power Friday morning.
A few businesses have already announced they will be closed until further notice due to the damage.
- Wichita County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex – Closed until power is restored
As more businesses announce closures, check out our Closings and Delays page for the latest.