WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cold and cloudy conditions start out your Thursday, and a few spotty light showers will be possible throughout the day.

There will be better rain chances into the evening and overnight hours. Afternoon highs will stay mostly in the 50s going into the weekend.

This weekend and into the beginning of next week, temperatures will hover close to average with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 60s by the middle of next week.