WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Foggy conditions across Texoma start off your Friday; as we get further into the morning, temperatures will start to increase and dissipate the fog throughout the area.

Temperatures will continue to stay well above average, with afternoon highs reaching up into the mid 60s and overnight lows falling into the low 50s and upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies expected for this afternoon and evening.

Saturday evening, the next weather system will move into the area from the west with heavy downpours possible. Storms will mostly stay less than severe through the evening and overnight hours. Expect to a rumble of thunder or two even as late as Sunday morning.

The system will eventually push off to the east, and colder air moves into the region behind it, dropping temperatures in some spots by 15 to 20 degrees.

Afternoon highs for Christmas will be in the 50s and lows back into the mid 30s. Those near average temperatures will continue into next week.