WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the cold front has now passed us by and heads off to the southeast, Texoma will see a clearing out of the skies as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

We will see variable cloud cover throughout the day on Friday, November 10, 2023, but then will see a much more clearing trend heading throughout the weekend and into the start of next week. There is a very small rain chance on Saturday morning, but we are currently only forecasting a 10 percent chance.

If there is any precipitation, it will be a very isolated, scattered shower at most.

Temperatures will also be going up the next few days as we’ll see highs back into the high 60s and even the low 70s by next week.