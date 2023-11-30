WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into the day on Friday, December 1, Texoma will see a huge clearing out of the skies and we’ll continue to see them throughout the end of this week and throughout the weekend.

We will see a cold blast throughout Friday as temperatures will be down in the mid-50s for your highs, but they do recover quickly as we’ll see highs back into the high 60s, and some areas could see low 70s.

Those will continue throughout next week, even seeing these highs last until next weekend.