WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into the night of Friday, November 10, 2023, and early Saturday morning, we will see some very small rain chances as cloud cover sticks around.

At most, there will be a sprinkle here and there.

Heading into Saturday, though, we will see the clouds open up to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by the end of the day, and it will stay that way heading into Sunday.

We will then see a small warming trend as we head later into next week as temperatures return to the 70s by Wednesday, November 15.