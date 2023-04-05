WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— While we will continue to see these cooler temperatures stick around Texoma until the weekend, we will also see rain chances return to the area by Friday night. While we won’t see rain chances to start the weekend, they will return to end out the weekend heading into Sunday night and Monday morning. Heading into next week also is when we see high temperatures warming back up as highs return to the high 70s and even the low 80s for next week.

7 Day forecast for April 5th 2023