WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading through Tuesday night and Wednesday, we will see a small chance to even some severe storms throughout Texoma.

The weather team believes the cap is going to hold as we head through the next couple of days, but if anything does break, there is a chance that those storms can become severe. All hazards will be in play if we do see a severe storm form in our area.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Tuesday, April 18

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Wednesday, April 19

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Thursday, April 20

After that, we clear out for the end of the week and then see cooler temperatures return heading into the weekend as highs will drop to the mid-60s for Saturday.