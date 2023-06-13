WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading throughout the overnight hours Tuesday, Texoma will see a chance for some more severe storms.

Most models have them forming around 2 a.m. and lasting for about three hours before moving off to the southeast.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for June 13th 2023

The main concerns if the storms become severe will be large hailstones and damaging wind gusts.

The tornado threat is very low, but it isn’t zero, meaning there is a possibility for a couple of spin ups.

After that however, Texoma will see much hotter temperatures return to the area as we’ll see highs reach the very high 90s and then even reach the triple digits as we head towards the end of the week and the start of the weekend.