WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Heading into next week parts of Texoma could see their first batch of winter weather.

A low will work its way from the pacific northwest bringing cooler temperatures and some precipitation chances.

While the southern counties will most likely see cool rain, our northern counties could see some mix or even some snow accumulations. While low accumulations are indeed possible it’s still uncertain at this point.

Expect these precipitation chances to start in the early hours of Monday, November 14, 2022, morning and last until the early morning hours of Tuesday.