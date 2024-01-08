WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Widespread showers and thunderstorms moved across Texoma to start out your Monday.

Temperatures won’t see a lot movement throughout the day, as afternoon highs will only increase a few degrees, peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers will move out of the region, clearing out by the afternoon hours with gusty winds persisting overnight and into Tuesday.

It will be colder for Tuesday, as winds will turn out of the northwest and bring in colder air to the region. Winds will be out of the northwest 15 to 20 miles per hour with some gusts possibly reaching up to 45 mph at times.

Weather will be warmer for Wednesday, with the afternoon high returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Drier conditions remain for much of the week ahead.

Friday could see the next cold frontal system move into the area with some cold rain and possible snow flurries. Keep an eye on the end of the week forecast as it continues to the get updated throughout the week.