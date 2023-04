WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the next two days, Texoma will see plenty of rain and thunderstorm chances with some small chances of severe storms as well.

The best chance for rain will come on Wednesday. Severe chances will be over the next couple of days as well with Tuesday seeing a slight risk in our southern counties. On Wednesday, we will see the slight risk shift to the southeastern counties.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Tuesday

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Wednesday

Thursday will see a break from the rain chances but they will return as we head into Friday.