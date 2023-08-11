WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As we head through tonight, Friday, August 11, 2023, and the early part of the weekend, Texoma will continue to see some storm chances and red flag warnings.

The storm chances are the highest as we head into tonight and tomorrow morning, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, then skies clear out for the rest of the afternoon.

There is a marginal risk for these storms to become severe tonight with the main concerns being large hailstones and damaging wind gusts.

The tornado threat remains very low but isn’t zero.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Heading throughout tomorrow, Texoma will also continue to see a Red Flag warning.

Please refrain from using anything that could create sparks as fires in these areas can spread very quickly.

Map showing the Red Flag Warning for Saturday, August 12, 2023

Most of Texoma will also see an excessive heat warning for most of the weekend, so stay inside in an air-conditioned room, if possible.

Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and protect yourself from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Map showing the heat advisory and excessive heat warning for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023